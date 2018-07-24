An exclusive small-batch tequila you can only buy in Las Vegas

A new, limited-edition tequila is making its debut in Las Vegas on Tuesday, which happens to be National Tequila Day. You’ll have to fork over $60 for a shot of the new small-batch blend that bears a golden MGM lion on the bottle — and is only available at certain Vegas resorts.
Clase Azul, the maker of ultra-premium tequilas, is partnering with MGM Resorts, to create about 500 bottles of the exclusive Joven blend tequila. The distiller based in Jalisco, Mexico, mixed of four tequilas, including un-aged Clase Azul Plata (20%) to the brand’s Ultra (10%), which has been aged five years in Spanish sherry casks.
It has the flavor of caramel, chocolate, citrus, vanilla and wood, according to a news release.
The tequila is poured from handcrafted decanters bearing a golden MGM lion. Each bottle took two weeks to make.
Another top-shelf tequila is making its way into cocktails at a handful of Las Vegas resorts.
While Casa Dragones Blanco isn’t as pricey as Clase Azul, it’s still a small-batch product made under the watchful eye of Bertha González Nieves, the first woman to be accredited as a Maestra Tequilera (“tequila teacher” in English). She is the company’s co-founder and CEO.
Tequila has seemingly infinite popularity across the Las Vegas Valley.
At Masso Osteria, celebrity chef Scott Conant’s new eatery at the suburban Red Rock Resort, the Italian Dragon may prove refreshing after a day in the Southern Nevada sun. It combines Casa Dragones Blanco with Maraschino Luxardo liqueur, grapefruit-flavored sparkling water and fresh lime juice.
At Wynn, the newest tequila cocktail is the Piña Verde. Available at Lakeside, a seafood restaurant, the drink blends El Tesoro Blanco tequila with Green Chartreuse liqueur, falernum, spiced pineapple, lime and Tajin seasoning.
Two alcoholic beverages from Mexico are used in Sangre y Cerveza, a cocktail served at Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House at MGM Grand. Casamigos Reposado tequila and Corona beer are combined with blood orange syrup and fresh lime sour.
Tequila and gin come together in the Ginza at the Blue Ribbon restaurant at The Cosmopolitan. The liquors are infused with cucumber honey and, of course, lime.