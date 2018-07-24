Advertisement

An exclusive small-batch tequila you can only buy in Las Vegas

By
Jul 24, 2018 | 6:30 AM
An exclusive small-batch tequila you can only buy in Las Vegas
A shot of Clase Azul, a high-end tequila blend, costs $60 at various MGM Resorts in Las Vegas. Only 500 decanters of the tequila were produced in a special collaboration between the resort company and the Jalisco distillery. (MGM Resorts)

A new, limited-edition tequila is making its debut in Las Vegas on Tuesday, which happens to be National Tequila Day. You’ll have to fork over $60 for a shot of the new small-batch blend that bears a golden MGM lion on the bottle — and is only available at certain Vegas resorts.

Clase Azul, the maker of ultra-premium tequilas, is partnering with MGM Resorts, to create about 500 bottles of the exclusive Joven blend tequila. The distiller based in Jalisco, Mexico, mixed of four tequilas, including un-aged Clase Azul Plata (20%) to the brand’s Ultra (10%), which has been aged five years in Spanish sherry casks.

Advertisement

It has the flavor of caramel, chocolate, citrus, vanilla and wood, according to a news release.

The MGM lion is meticulously painted onto each of the decanters of Clase Azul tequila available only at MGM Resorts in Las Vegas. Each handcrafted bottle took two weeks to create.
The MGM lion is meticulously painted onto each of the decanters of Clase Azul tequila available only at MGM Resorts in Las Vegas. Each handcrafted bottle took two weeks to create. (MGM Resorts)

The tequila is poured from handcrafted decanters bearing a golden MGM lion. Each bottle took two weeks to make.

The proprietary liquor is served at bars at various MGM properties along the Strip, including Aria, Bellagio and MGM Grand.

How smooth is the sipping tequila from Casa Dragones in San Miguel de Allende? So smooth that Oprah called it dangerous »

Another top-shelf tequila is making its way into cocktails at a handful of Las Vegas resorts.

While Casa Dragones Blanco isn’t as pricey as Clase Azul, it’s still a small-batch product made under the watchful eye of Bertha González Nieves, the first woman to be accredited as a Maestra Tequilera (“tequila teacher” in English). She is the company’s co-founder and CEO.

A classic margarita, the Marcos Mexican is available at Javier's at Aria. It features ultra-premium Casa Dragones Blanco tequila.
A classic margarita, the Marcos Mexican is available at Javier's at Aria. It features ultra-premium Casa Dragones Blanco tequila. (Casa Dragones)

Casa Dragones Blanco is at the heart of the Marcos Mexican Margarita available at Javier’s restaurant at Aria. The simple, classic cocktail also features Cointreau and fresh lime juice.

Tequila has seemingly infinite popularity across the Las Vegas Valley.

At Masso Osteria, celebrity chef Scott Conant’s new eatery at the suburban Red Rock Resort, the Italian Dragon may prove refreshing after a day in the Southern Nevada sun. It combines Casa Dragones Blanco with Maraschino Luxardo liqueur, grapefruit-flavored sparkling water and fresh lime juice.

The Pina Verde cocktail at Lakeside at Wynn includes tequila, Green Chartreuse liqueur, pineapple, lime and Mexican seasoning.
The Pina Verde cocktail at Lakeside at Wynn includes tequila, Green Chartreuse liqueur, pineapple, lime and Mexican seasoning. (Wynn Las Vegas)

At Wynn, the newest tequila cocktail is the Piña Verde. Available at Lakeside, a seafood restaurant, the drink blends El Tesoro Blanco tequila with Green Chartreuse liqueur, falernum, spiced pineapple, lime and Tajin seasoning.

Tequila and beer are combined in the Sangre y Cerveza cocktail at Emeril Lagasse's restaurant at MGM Grand.
Tequila and beer are combined in the Sangre y Cerveza cocktail at Emeril Lagasse's restaurant at MGM Grand. (Emeril's New Orleans Fish House)

Two alcoholic beverages from Mexico are used in Sangre y Cerveza, a cocktail served at Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House at MGM Grand. Casamigos Reposado tequila and Corona beer are combined with blood orange syrup and fresh lime sour.

The Ginza contains tequila and gin blended with cucumber honey and lime juice.
The Ginza contains tequila and gin blended with cucumber honey and lime juice. (Blue Ribbon)

Tequila and gin come together in the Ginza at the Blue Ribbon restaurant at The Cosmopolitan. The liquors are infused with cucumber honey and, of course, lime.

Advertisement
Advertisement