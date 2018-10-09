Burn off that Vegas buffet with a '90s-themed dance party

They’re going to party like it’s 1999 — or anytime during that decade, actually — as a new ’90s-themed show amps up the volume in Las Vegas.
“I Love the ’90s – The Vegas Show” will rock the Paris resort beginning Oct. 12.
Originally launched in 2016 with an international tour, the dance party features several familiar acts from the final decade of the 20th century. They include All-4-One, Rob Base, En Vogue, Dru Hill, Kid ‘n Play, Mark McGrath and Salt-N-Pepa.
The production — fittingly, 90 minutes long — will include a live DJ, dancers and nostalgic videos, giving guests the immersive opportunity to relive the decade.
The headliners will rotate. The upcoming lineup looks like this:
- Oct. 12-27: All-4-One, Rob Base and Salt-N-Pepa
- Nov. 8-12: Rob Base, En Vogue and Kid ’n Play
- Nov. 15-19: En Vogue, Kid ‘n Play and Mark McGrath
- Nov. 22 – Dec. 3: Kid ‘n Play, Mark McGrath and Salt-N-Pepa
- Dec. 6-17: All-4-One, Rob Base and Salt-N-Pepa
Shows are at 9 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday, plus occasional Saturdays. Tickets range from $75 to $190.