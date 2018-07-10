Travis Pastrana-style daredevil show will make Bally's its new home

Travis Pastrana made motorcycle history Sunday night in Las Vegas with three record jumps, including one in which he safely cleared the fountains at Caesars Palace, but it was more than just a spectacle for TV viewers.
It was a preview of a new action show coming to Vegas.
Stuntmen (but not Pastrana, a superstar at Nitro Circus, a theatrical company whose daredevils have performed for more than 3 million people around the world) will bring their death-defying adventures to Bally’s in the spring of 2019.
The announcement of the new show factored into Sunday’s action-packed performance. A billboard advertising “Nitro Circus Las Vegas” was prominently placed behind Planet Hollywood during one of Pastrana’s jumps.
Now Bally’s will turn its Jubilee Theater into the Nitro Circus Theatre. The oversize stage was home to the legendary “Jubilee!” production for more than 34 years before it closed in February 2016.
The venue will undergo a multimillion-dollar redesign that will include BMX motocross runs on the stage and throughout the theater. The 90-minute show also will include stunts involving skaters and scooters.
Although Pastrana is the mastermind behind the production, the star will not perform on the Bally’s stage.
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale in October.