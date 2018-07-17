At one Las Vegas hotel, this pair will bring snacks, drinks and more to your room. If they seem robotic, it's because they are.

Remember Rosie the Robot from “The Jetsons” cartoon series? You’ll find her clones at a Las Vegas hotel, where they can bring snacks and drinks to your room and doing so at a cost that’s far less than her human counterparts charge.
Vdara Hotel & Spa is giving guests a chance to sample robot service, courtesy of two indoor delivery robots named Fetch and Jett, who strongly resemble Rosie.
The Vdara bots fetch stuff for you — snacks, bites or drinks from Market Cafe, even forgotten amenities.
The fee for a robot delivery is $3. Regular room service costs $8.
These fully autonomous indoor Relay robots, made by Savioke, use advanced technology to move around people and objects and to operate the elevators.
The bots sometimes cannot fill a request because they’re limited by the size of their built-in storage container, Mary Giuliano, Vdara general manager, said in an email. For instance, Fetch and Jett probably can’t deliver extra pillows or lots of fluffy towels to the room.
But when it comes to coffee and amenities, they’re at the ready. Here’s how it works: After receiving a guest request, a human employee loads items into the robot’s compartment, then inputs the guest’s room number and hits the robot’s “Go” button. The robots have tamper-proof lids to prevent items from being removed before they reach their destination.
Full in-room meals and large items are still delivered by a human.
Guests are “impressed by how quickly their items arrive, averaging under 10 minutes per delivery,” Giuliano said. And apparently, they are quite good at their jobs: “Fetch and Jett both ask for feedback after completing a delivery, and almost all of the reviews have been five-stars,” Giuliano said.
Bad news if you’re averse to tipping: These two can accept tips, which “go to the Market Café team member who is loading the robots, ” Giuliano said.
Unlike Siri, Alexa or Google Voice, these hotel bots are not very verbal. But “they communicate in other ways,” Giuliano said. After successful deliveries, Fetch and Jett will twirl around and let out a digital “bark” of approval, she said.