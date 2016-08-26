Getaway to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, drops to $329 on Southwest from Orange County

You can find fun in the sun and a quaint city center in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, which Southwest has put on sale: $329 round trip from Orange County’s John Wayne Airport.
The fare, which is subject to availability, includes all taxes and fees. It is for travel Sept.6 through March 2, with blackouts from Dec. 14 to Jan. 9.
You must buy your ticket by Sept. 1.
Info: Southwest (800) 435-9792, www.southwest.com
Source: Airfarewatchdog.com
