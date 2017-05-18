Look who stopped by for the 2017 Envelope series Emmy live chats

When all is said and done, more than 30 actors and actresses from the hottest shows on right now will sit for their portraits and interviews with Times photographers and reporters, part of the Envelope live chat series held at our offices from April to June.
We sit down with your favorite stars from your favorite shows and chat about their characters, their series, and what they’ve been up to as we count down to the Emmys.
Take a look at who’s breezed by our desks lately.
Yvonne Strahovski | 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Billy Bob Thornton | 'Goliath'
Ron Cephas Jones | 'This Is Us'
Alex Skarsgard | 'Big Little Lies'
Justina Machado | 'One Day at a Time'
Danielle Brooks | 'Orange Is the New Black'
Susan Sarandon | 'Feud'
Mary Elizabeth Winstead | 'Fargo'
Jackie Hoffman | 'Feud'
Titus Burgess | 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'
Adam Scott | 'Big Little Lies'
Ian McShane | 'American Gods'
Lili Taylor | 'American Crime'
Brian Tyree Henry | 'Atlanta'
Rhea Seahorn | 'Better Call Saul'
Amanda Peet | 'Brockmire'
Minnie Driver | 'Speechless'