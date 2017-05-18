Photography & Video Framework

Look who stopped by for the 2017 Envelope series Emmy live chats

When all is said and done, more than 30 actors and actresses from the hottest shows on right now will sit for their portraits and interviews with Times photographers and reporters, part of the Envelope live chat series held at our offices from April to June.

We sit down with your favorite stars from your favorite shows and chat about their characters, their series, and what they’ve been up to as we count down to the Emmys.

Take a look at who’s breezed by our desks lately.

(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Yvonne Strahovski | 'The Handmaid's Tale'

(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Billy Bob Thornton | 'Goliath'

(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Ron Cephas Jones | 'This Is Us'

(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Alex Skarsgard | 'Big Little Lies'

(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Justina Machado | 'One Day at a Time'

(OAllen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Danielle Brooks | 'Orange Is the New Black'

(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Susan Sarandon | 'Feud'

(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead | 'Fargo'

(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Jackie Hoffman | 'Feud'

(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Titus Burgess | 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'

(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Adam Scott | 'Big Little Lies'

(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Ian McShane | 'American Gods'

(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Lili Taylor | 'American Crime'

(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Brian Tyree Henry | 'Atlanta'

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Rhea Seahorn | 'Better Call Saul'

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Amanda Peet | 'Brockmire'

(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Minnie Driver | 'Speechless'

