Look who stopped by for the 2017 Envelope series Emmy live chats

When all is said and done, more than 30 actors and actresses from the hottest shows on right now will sit for their portraits and interviews with Times photographers and reporters, part of the Envelope live chat series held at our offices from April to June.

We sit down with your favorite stars from your favorite shows and chat about their characters, their series, and what they’ve been up to as we count down to the Emmys.

Take a look at who’s breezed by our desks lately.

Full story »