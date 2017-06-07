Years after covering the BP oil spill, a colorful return to underwater photography

When the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill happened seven years ago, I spent weeks combing the coastline of Louisiana and Mississippi documenting the disastrous effect it had on fishermen as well as on the environment. I saw pelicans trapped in oily puddles, sea turtles covered with chemical dispersants and dead dolphins floating in the Gulf of Mexico.

Working on that story reminded me how much I loved the ocean and how I had wanted to be a marine biologist before becoming a photojournalist. My career has taken me all around the world covering conflicts, natural disasters and man-made tragedies, but rarely anything related to our oceans. Two-thirds of the earth is covered with water, and I was missing that story … until now.

A heavily oiled Kemp's ridley sea turtle recovered not far from the site of the Deepwater Horizon accident site. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

I’ve renewed my scuba certificate, invested in underwater camera equipment and begun to look below the surface, wanting to bring those stories to light.

There’s a learning curve when it comes to underwater photography. Not only do you have to be a proficient scuba diver, but you must learn to control your movements when close to coral reefs or sea life. Each coral is made up of tiny polyps, each with tiny, tentacle-like arms that they use to capture their food from the water and sweep it into their mouths. If you kick up sand with swim fins, corals can actually be starved of nutrients, like having dirt thrown in your face. Stepping on coral is even worse. Coral is fragile, and merely brushing it can kill a whole colony.

During my recent trip to Cozumel, Mexico, for an underwater photography class, I also learned that many common sunscreens contain chemicals deadly to marine life but that there are natural sunscreens available, like those using zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, that are much less harmful.

There is so much to learn about the ocean and underwater photography, with over 32,000 species of fish in the world. This is the beginning of a new chapter in my photojournalism career.