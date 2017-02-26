PHOTOS | Best of the 89th Academy Awards

Times photographers cover the Oscars.





(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Sofia Carson takes a selfie during the arrivals at the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Trevante Rhodes, Alex R. Hibbert and Ashton Sanders from "Moonlight" arrive at the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Dwayne Johnson and Mel Gibson arrive at the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Model Karlie Kloss arrives at the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Matt Damon and Andrew Garfield of "Hacksaw Ridge" during their arrival at the 89th Academy Awards.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Dev Patel and Sunny Pawar from "Lion" arrive at the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Janelle Monáe of "Hidden Figures" arrives at the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Robin Roberts and Cynthia Erivo during their arrival at the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban kiss during their arrival at the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Emma Stone of "La La Land" arrives at the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson arrive at the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Taraji P. Henson of "Hidden Figures" and Jackie Chan during their arrival at the 89th Academy Awards .

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer arrive at the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome from "Moonlight" arrive at the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend during the arrivals at the 89th Academy Awards.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Janelle Monáe, NASA scientist Katherine Johnson, Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer from "Hidden Figures" on stage during the 89th Academy Awards.

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Viola Davis won the Oscar for actress in a supporting role for "Fences."

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Mahershala Ali after winning the Oscar for actor in a supporting role for "Moonlight."

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Presenter Alicia Vikander waits backstage at the 89th Academy Awards.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

David Oyelowo, bottom center, and Terrence Howard help themselves to Junior Mints during a break of the telecast of the 89th Academy Awards.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Sting performs the Oscar-nominated song "The Empty Chair" during the telecast of the 89th Academy Awards.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Viola Davis is hugged by "Fences" costar Denzel Washington after she won the Oscar for actress in a supporting role.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Seth Rogen, left, and Michael J. Fox come out of a "Back to the Future" DeLorean to present the award for film editing.

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Mahershala Ali won the Oscar for actor in a supporting role for "Moonlight."

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Viola Davis walks backstage after winning the Oscar for actress in a supporting role for "Fences."

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

A star-struck tour group unexpectedly enters the Dolby Theatre, greeting Nicole Kidman, during the telecast of the 89th Academy Awards.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Felicity Jones and Riz Ahmed backstage at the 89th Academy Awards.

(Rob Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Sara Bareilles sings "Both Sides Now" during the in memoriam segment during the telecast of the 89th Academy Awards.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Writers Tarell Alvin McCraney, left, and Barry Jenkins won the Oscar for adapted screenplay for "Moonlight."

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Damien Chazelle leaves the stage with his Oscar for director.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Presenters Matt Damon and Ben Affleck backstage.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Kenneth Lonergan, winner for original screenplay for "Manchester by the Sea," hugs Casey Affleck.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton embrace after Chazelle won the Oscar for director.

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Casey Affleck with his Oscar for lead actor for "Manchester by the Sea."

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Emma Stone after winning the Oscar for lead actress for her role in "La La Land."

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Emma Stone leave the stage after Stone won the Oscar for lead actress for "La La Land."

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Oscar winners in the lead acting categories Emma Stone and Casey Affleck hug backstage after winning their awards.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Warren Beatty, left, announces "Moonlight" as the winner for best picture after Faye Dunaway initially announced the award went to "La La Land."

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Andre Holland, left, and Ashton Sanders backstage after "Moonlight" won the Oscar for best picture.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

"La La Land" producer Fred Berger congratulates "Moonlight" actor Mahershala Ali onstage.