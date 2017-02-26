PHOTOS | Best of the 89th Academy Awards

Times photographers cover the Oscars.
Sofia Carson takes a selfie during the arrivals at the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Trevante Rhodes, Alex R. Hibbert and Ashton Sanders from "Moonlight" arrive at the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Dwayne Johnson and Mel Gibson arrive at the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Model Karlie Kloss arrives at the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Matt Damon and Andrew Garfield of "Hacksaw Ridge" during their arrival at the 89th Academy Awards.
Dev Patel and Sunny Pawar from "Lion" arrive at the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Janelle Monáe of "Hidden Figures" arrives at the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Robin Roberts and Cynthia Erivo during their arrival at the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban kiss during their arrival at the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Emma Stone of "La La Land" arrives at the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson arrive at the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Taraji P. Henson of "Hidden Figures" and Jackie Chan during their arrival at the 89th Academy Awards .
Meryl Streep and Don Gummer arrive at the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome from "Moonlight" arrive at the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend during the arrivals at the 89th Academy Awards.
Janelle Monáe, NASA scientist Katherine Johnson, Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer from "Hidden Figures" on stage during the 89th Academy Awards.
Viola Davis won the Oscar for actress in a supporting role for "Fences."
Mahershala Ali after winning the Oscar for actor in a supporting role for "Moonlight."
Presenter Alicia Vikander waits backstage at the 89th Academy Awards.
David Oyelowo, bottom center, and Terrence Howard help themselves to Junior Mints during a break of the telecast of the 89th Academy Awards.
Sting performs the Oscar-nominated song "The Empty Chair" during the telecast of the 89th Academy Awards.
Viola Davis is hugged by "Fences" costar Denzel Washington after she won the Oscar for actress in a supporting role.
Seth Rogen, left, and Michael J. Fox come out of a "Back to the Future" DeLorean to present the award for film editing.
Mahershala Ali won the Oscar for actor in a supporting role for "Moonlight."
Viola Davis walks backstage after winning the Oscar for actress in a supporting role for "Fences."
A star-struck tour group unexpectedly enters the Dolby Theatre, greeting Nicole Kidman, during the telecast of the 89th Academy Awards.
Felicity Jones and Riz Ahmed backstage at the 89th Academy Awards.
Sara Bareilles sings "Both Sides Now" during the in memoriam segment during the telecast of the 89th Academy Awards.
Writers Tarell Alvin McCraney, left, and Barry Jenkins won the Oscar for adapted screenplay for "Moonlight."
Damien Chazelle leaves the stage with his Oscar for director.
Presenters Matt Damon and Ben Affleck backstage.
Kenneth Lonergan, winner for original screenplay for "Manchester by the Sea," hugs Casey Affleck.
Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton embrace after Chazelle won the Oscar for director.
Casey Affleck with his Oscar for lead actor for "Manchester by the Sea."
Emma Stone after winning the Oscar for lead actress for her role in "La La Land."
Leonardo DiCaprio and Emma Stone leave the stage after Stone won the Oscar for lead actress for "La La Land."
Oscar winners in the lead acting categories Emma Stone and Casey Affleck hug backstage after winning their awards.
Warren Beatty, left, announces "Moonlight" as the winner for best picture after Faye Dunaway initially announced the award went to "La La Land."
Andre Holland, left, and Ashton Sanders backstage after "Moonlight" won the Oscar for best picture.
"La La Land" producer Fred Berger congratulates "Moonlight" actor Mahershala Ali onstage.