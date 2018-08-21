Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha

Muslims across the world are celebrating the annual festival of Eid al-Adha, or the festival of sacrifice, which marks the end of
Syria: A woman reads the Koran near a relative's tomb in the opposition-held southern city of Dara on the first day of Eid al-Adha.
Jerusalem: A young Palestinian girl blows soap bubbles near the Dome of the Rock at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's old city on the first day of Eid al-Adha.
Gaza: Palestinians attend prayer on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Gaza City.
Poland: Muslims attend morning prayers during Eid al-Adha at a mosque in the village of Kruszyniany.
Lebanon: Muslims perform the Eid al-Adha prayer outside Al Ameen Mosque in downtown Beirut.
Albania: Young Albanian Muslims are reflected in a pool of water as they attend a prayer ceremony in the main square of Kavaja to mark the first day of Eid al-Adha.
England: Salma Sulayman, 13, and sister Saabrin Sulayman, 7, enjoy a ride in bumper cars during an Eid in the Park celebration at the New River Sports ground in London.
Italy: A man participates in a community prayer during Eid al-Adha celebrations at Garibaldi Square in Naples.
Somalia: Muslim faithfuls take part in prayer at the Jamacadaha Stadium in Mogadishu on the first day of Eid al-Adha.
India: An Indian livestock vendor take a nap covered in a mosquito net next to his goats ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in the old quarters of New Delhi.
Kosovo: Boys pray to mark the first day of Eid al-Adha outside the Sultan Mehmet Fatih mosque in Pristina.
Russia: Muslims sit in front of a huge poster showing the Kremlin as they arrive for prayers outside the Moscow Cathedral Mosque during celebrations of Eid al-Adha.