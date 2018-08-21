Advertisement

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha

By Marc Martin
Aug 21, 2018 | 9:00 AM
Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha
Saudi Arabia: Muslim pilgrims circumvent the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mecca. (Sedat Suna / EPA / Shutterstock)

Muslims across the world are celebrating the annual festival of Eid al-Adha, or the festival of sacrifice, which marks the end of the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and commemorates prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God.

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha
Mohamed Abazeed / AFP/Getty Images

Syria: A woman reads the Koran near a relative's tomb in the opposition-held southern city of Dara on the first day of Eid al-Adha.

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha
Ahmad Gharabli / AFP / Getty Images

Jerusalem: A young Palestinian girl blows soap bubbles near the Dome of the Rock at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's old city on the first day of Eid al-Adha.

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha
Haitham Imad / EPA / Shutterstock

Gaza: Palestinians attend prayer on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Gaza City.

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha
Artur Reszko / EPA / Shutterstock

Poland: Muslims attend morning prayers during Eid al-Adha at a mosque in the village of Kruszyniany.

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha
Nabil Mounzer / EPA/Shutterstock

Lebanon: Muslims perform the Eid al-Adha prayer outside Al Ameen Mosque in downtown Beirut.

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha
Gent Shkullaku / AFP/Getty Images

Albania: Young Albanian Muslims are reflected in a pool of water as they attend a prayer ceremony in the main square of Kavaja to mark the first day of Eid al-Adha.

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha
Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

England: Salma Sulayman, 13, and sister Saabrin Sulayman, 7, enjoy a ride in bumper cars during an Eid in the Park celebration at the New River Sports ground in London.

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha
Cesare Abbate / EPA/Shutterstock

Italy: A man participates in a community prayer during Eid al-Adha celebrations at Garibaldi Square in Naples.

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha
Mohamed Abdiwahab / AFP/Getty Images

Somalia: Muslim faithfuls take part in prayer at the Jamacadaha Stadium in Mogadishu on the first day of Eid al-Adha.

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha
Prakash Singh / AFP/Getty Images

India: An Indian livestock vendor take a nap covered in a mosquito net next to his goats ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in the old quarters of New Delhi.

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha
Visar Kryeziu / Associated Press

Kosovo: Boys pray to mark the first day of Eid al-Adha outside the Sultan Mehmet Fatih mosque in Pristina.

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha
Alexander Zemlianichenko / Associated Press

Russia: Muslims sit in front of a huge poster showing the Kremlin as they arrive for prayers outside the Moscow Cathedral Mosque during celebrations of Eid al-Adha.

For more visual journalism, visit Framework »

Advertisement
Advertisement