Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha

Muslims across the world are celebrating the annual festival of Eid al-Adha, or the festival of sacrifice, which marks the end of the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and commemorates prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God.

Mohamed Abazeed / AFP/Getty Images

Syria: A woman reads the Koran near a relative's tomb in the opposition-held southern city of Dara on the first day of Eid al-Adha.

Ahmad Gharabli / AFP / Getty Images

Jerusalem: A young Palestinian girl blows soap bubbles near the Dome of the Rock at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's old city on the first day of Eid al-Adha.

Haitham Imad / EPA / Shutterstock

Gaza: Palestinians attend prayer on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Gaza City.

Artur Reszko / EPA / Shutterstock

Poland: Muslims attend morning prayers during Eid al-Adha at a mosque in the village of Kruszyniany.

Nabil Mounzer / EPA/Shutterstock

Lebanon: Muslims perform the Eid al-Adha prayer outside Al Ameen Mosque in downtown Beirut.

Gent Shkullaku / AFP/Getty Images

Albania: Young Albanian Muslims are reflected in a pool of water as they attend a prayer ceremony in the main square of Kavaja to mark the first day of Eid al-Adha.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

England: Salma Sulayman, 13, and sister Saabrin Sulayman, 7, enjoy a ride in bumper cars during an Eid in the Park celebration at the New River Sports ground in London.

Cesare Abbate / EPA/Shutterstock

Italy: A man participates in a community prayer during Eid al-Adha celebrations at Garibaldi Square in Naples.

Mohamed Abdiwahab / AFP/Getty Images

Somalia: Muslim faithfuls take part in prayer at the Jamacadaha Stadium in Mogadishu on the first day of Eid al-Adha.

Prakash Singh / AFP/Getty Images

India: An Indian livestock vendor take a nap covered in a mosquito net next to his goats ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in the old quarters of New Delhi.

Visar Kryeziu / Associated Press

Kosovo: Boys pray to mark the first day of Eid al-Adha outside the Sultan Mehmet Fatih mosque in Pristina.

Alexander Zemlianichenko / Associated Press

Russia: Muslims sit in front of a huge poster showing the Kremlin as they arrive for prayers outside the Moscow Cathedral Mosque during celebrations of Eid al-Adha.

