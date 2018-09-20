'Stop, Drop and Surf': It's California Surfing Day

LEMOORE, CALIF. -- FRIDAY, MAY 4, 2018: Team U.S.A. captain Kelly Slater, who is a 11-time WSL Men's Champion, throws spray as he turns off the top of a wave during practice with Team U.S.A. at his Surf Ranch, which is hosting its first World Surfing League competition; The Founder's Cup Saturday and Sunday in Lemoore, Calif., on May 4, 2018. The Founder's Cub is a historic region-versus-region teams event featuring a cross-section of the world's best surfers. This same (or similar) technology may be used in Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics. Kelly Slater (USA), 11-time WSL Men's Champion, will lead the US men's and women's team at the Founders' Cup. Five teams - USA, Brazil, Australia, Europe and World - made up of men's and women's surfers from the elite WSL Championship Tour, will compete over the two-day event at the world-class, man-made wave venue of Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California. The competition will be hosted against a festival backdrop honoring the culture of surfing - food, music, beverage, art and special guests. The Surf Ranch facility, which was revealed online to the public in December 2015, boasts the best man-made wave in history - a 700-yard, high-performance, bi-directional wave featuring barrel sections and maneuver sections. Primarily existing as a testing facility, the Lemoore site has spent the past two years dialing in the technology under the guidance of 11-time WSL Champion Kelly Slater (USA) and feedback from visiting WSL surfers. A private test event last September proved very successful, paving the way for the May Founders' Cup of Surfing to be the first time the public will be allowed onto the grounds. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)