Advertisement

'Stop, Drop and Surf': It's California Surfing Day

By Marc Martin
Sep 20, 2018 | 10:25 AM
'Stop, Drop and Surf': It's California Surfing Day
A surfer gets a tube ride at Newport Point in Newport Beach in July. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Last month, California made surfing the state’s official sport. So it’s only reasonable there would be a California Surfing Day. “Stop, Drop and Surf” is the campaign promo and Senate Concurrent Resolution 122 is the official resolution that was introduced in the state Legislature earlier this year by state Sen. Janet Nguyen (R-Garden Grove). Here are some shots from along the SoCal coast, and one from the Central Valley — yes, surfing in the Central Valley.

Advertisement

The Wedge

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. -- MONDAY, JUNE 11, 2018: A surfer wipes out while riding a big wave at The Wedge in Newport Beach, Calif., on June 11, 2018. Large waves and strong rip currents will continue through Tuesday at south-facing beaches. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. -- MONDAY, JUNE 11, 2018: A surfer wipes out while riding a big wave at The Wedge in Newport Beach, Calif., on June 11, 2018. Large waves and strong rip currents will continue through Tuesday at south-facing beaches. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A surfer wipes out while riding a big wave at the Wedge in Newport Beach in June.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA JULY 24, 2018-A surfer and a boogie boarder collide at the Wedge in Newport Beach Tuesday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA JULY 24, 2018-A surfer and a boogie boarder collide at the Wedge in Newport Beach Tuesday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

A surfer and a body boarder collide at the Wedge in Newport Beach in June.

Lemoore

LEMOORE, CALIF. -- FRIDAY, MAY 4, 2018: Team U.S.A. captain Kelly Slater, who is a 11-time WSL Men's Champion, throws spray as he turns off the top of a wave during practice with Team U.S.A. at his Surf Ranch, which is hosting its first World Surfing League competition; The Founder's Cup Saturday and Sunday in Lemoore, Calif., on May 4, 2018. The Founder's Cub is a historic region-versus-region teams event featuring a cross-section of the world's best surfers. This same (or similar) technology may be used in Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics. Kelly Slater (USA), 11-time WSL Men's Champion, will lead the US men's and women's team at the Founders' Cup. Five teams - USA, Brazil, Australia, Europe and World - made up of men's and women's surfers from the elite WSL Championship Tour, will compete over the two-day event at the world-class, man-made wave venue of Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California. The competition will be hosted against a festival backdrop honoring the culture of surfing - food, music, beverage, art and special guests. The Surf Ranch facility, which was revealed online to the public in December 2015, boasts the best man-made wave in history - a 700-yard, high-performance, bi-directional wave featuring barrel sections and maneuver sections. Primarily existing as a testing facility, the Lemoore site has spent the past two years dialing in the technology under the guidance of 11-time WSL Champion Kelly Slater (USA) and feedback from visiting WSL surfers. A private test event last September proved very successful, paving the way for the May Founders' Cup of Surfing to be the first time the public will be allowed onto the grounds. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
LEMOORE, CALIF. -- FRIDAY, MAY 4, 2018: Team U.S.A. captain Kelly Slater, who is a 11-time WSL Men's Champion, throws spray as he turns off the top of a wave during practice with Team U.S.A. at his Surf Ranch, which is hosting its first World Surfing League competition; The Founder's Cup Saturday and Sunday in Lemoore, Calif., on May 4, 2018. The Founder's Cub is a historic region-versus-region teams event featuring a cross-section of the world's best surfers. This same (or similar) technology may be used in Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics. Kelly Slater (USA), 11-time WSL Men's Champion, will lead the US men's and women's team at the Founders' Cup. Five teams - USA, Brazil, Australia, Europe and World - made up of men's and women's surfers from the elite WSL Championship Tour, will compete over the two-day event at the world-class, man-made wave venue of Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California. The competition will be hosted against a festival backdrop honoring the culture of surfing - food, music, beverage, art and special guests. The Surf Ranch facility, which was revealed online to the public in December 2015, boasts the best man-made wave in history - a 700-yard, high-performance, bi-directional wave featuring barrel sections and maneuver sections. Primarily existing as a testing facility, the Lemoore site has spent the past two years dialing in the technology under the guidance of 11-time WSL Champion Kelly Slater (USA) and feedback from visiting WSL surfers. A private test event last September proved very successful, paving the way for the May Founders' Cup of Surfing to be the first time the public will be allowed onto the grounds. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Kelly Slater, who is an 11-time World Surf League men's champion, throws spray as he turns off the top of a wave during practice with Team U.S.A. at his Surf Ranch in May. The Surf Ranch facility, located in Lemoore in the Central Valley, boasts the best man-made wave in history — a 700-yard, high-performance, bi-directional wave featuring barrel sections and maneuver sections.

Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIF. -- WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31, 2018: A surfer goes airborne off a wave as the super blue blood moon eclipse sets over the Huntington Beach pier Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIF. -- WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31, 2018: A surfer goes airborne off a wave as the super blue blood moon eclipse sets over the Huntington Beach pier Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A surfer goes airborne off a wave as the super blue blood moon eclipse sets over the Huntington Beach Pier in January.

Laguna Beach

LAGUNA BEACH, CALIF. -- MONDAY, JUNE 11, 2018: A surfer rides a big wave at Crystal Cove State Park's Morro Beach in Laguna Beach, Calif., on June 11, 2018. Large waves and strong rip currents will continue through Tuesday at south-facing beaches. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
LAGUNA BEACH, CALIF. -- MONDAY, JUNE 11, 2018: A surfer rides a big wave at Crystal Cove State Park's Morro Beach in Laguna Beach, Calif., on June 11, 2018. Large waves and strong rip currents will continue through Tuesday at south-facing beaches. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A surfer rides a wave at Crystal Cove State Park's Moro Beach in June.

Malibu

MALIBU, CA- July 6, 2018: Sun sparkles off the ocean as a surfer rides a wave at Surfrider Beach in Malibu. The first heat wave of the summer hit the area today, sending temperatures into triple-digit territory. The high in Malibu today is predicted to be 101 degrees. (Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times)
MALIBU, CA- July 6, 2018: Sun sparkles off the ocean as a surfer rides a wave at Surfrider Beach in Malibu. The first heat wave of the summer hit the area today, sending temperatures into triple-digit territory. The high in Malibu today is predicted to be 101 degrees. (Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times) (Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times)

Sun sparkles off the ocean as a surfer rides a wave at Surfrider Beach in Malibu in July.

Venice

VENICE, CA - DECEMBER 29, 2017 - - With little waves but plenty of sunshine, surfer Aria Zane, 28, calls it quits at Venice Beach on December 28, 2017. Im having rushes of happiness, Zane said. You cant beat the weather, said Zane, who was comparing SoCal weather with winter in Amsterdam, his birth country. Zane currently lives in Santa Monica. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
VENICE, CA - DECEMBER 29, 2017 - - With little waves but plenty of sunshine, surfer Aria Zane, 28, calls it quits at Venice Beach on December 28, 2017. Im having rushes of happiness, Zane said. You cant beat the weather, said Zane, who was comparing SoCal weather with winter in Amsterdam, his birth country. Zane currently lives in Santa Monica. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

With plenty of sunshine but few waves, surfer Aria Zane calls it quits at Venice Beach in December.

Redondo Beach

REDONDO BEACH-CA-FEBRUARY 4, 2018: A surfer in Redondo Beach walks past the setting sun on Sunday, February 4, 2018. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
REDONDO BEACH-CA-FEBRUARY 4, 2018: A surfer in Redondo Beach walks past the setting sun on Sunday, February 4, 2018. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

A surfer in Redondo Beach walks past the setting sun in February.

For more visual journalism, visit Framework »
Advertisement
Advertisement