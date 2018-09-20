'Stop, Drop and Surf': It's California Surfing Day

Last month, California made surfing the state’s official sport. So it’s only reasonable there would be a California Surfing Day. “Stop, Drop and Surf” is the campaign promo and Senate Concurrent Resolution 122 is the official resolution that was introduced in the state Legislature earlier this year by state Sen. Janet Nguyen (R-Garden Grove). Here are some shots from along the SoCal coast, and one from the Central Valley — yes, surfing in the Central Valley.
The Wedge
A surfer wipes out while riding a big wave at the Wedge in Newport Beach in June.
A surfer and a body boarder collide at the Wedge in Newport Beach in June.
Lemoore
Kelly Slater, who is an 11-time World Surf League men's champion, throws spray as he turns off the top of a wave during practice with Team U.S.A. at his Surf Ranch in May. The Surf Ranch facility, located in Lemoore in the Central Valley, boasts the best man-made wave in history — a 700-yard, high-performance, bi-directional wave featuring barrel sections and maneuver sections.
Huntington Beach
A surfer goes airborne off a wave as the super blue blood moon eclipse sets over the Huntington Beach Pier in January.
Laguna Beach
A surfer rides a wave at Crystal Cove State Park's Moro Beach in June.
Malibu
Sun sparkles off the ocean as a surfer rides a wave at Surfrider Beach in Malibu in July.
Venice
With plenty of sunshine but few waves, surfer Aria Zane calls it quits at Venice Beach in December.
Redondo Beach
A surfer in Redondo Beach walks past the setting sun in February.