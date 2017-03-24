The poppies are shivering in Antelope Valley, peak bloom is on the way

As this weeks rains cleared out, cold winds and dropping temperatures caused the flowers in the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve to close up. Rangers at the park said the flowers should be at their peak in the coming weeks. The state-protected reserve is open 10am-4pm Monday-Friday, and from 9am-5pm on weekends.

Joan Ong, holds Danielle Mar, 9 months, of South Pasadena, as they pose for a family photograph at dusk in the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve