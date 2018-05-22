RuPaul’s DragCon LA returns for its fourth year

RuPaul’s DragCon LA recently returned to the Los Angeles Convention Center for its fourth year. With more than 50,000 drag enthusiasts of all ages in attendance for the event, the three-day convention, which took place May 11-13, provided every generation with different ways to celebrate drag culture. On one end of the Convention Center floor, young drag enthusiasts walked hand-in-hand with their mothers over to the Kid Zone for drag queen story hour while others watched performers sashay down the runway. Meet-and-greet booths and panels featuring more than 90 drag performers, many of them alumni of RuPaul’s Drag Race reality show, were on the opposite end of the bustling DragCon floor. In the middle of it all, more than 300 exhibitors and vendors lined up along fictional lanes such as Silicone Valley and Glamazon Lane, selling everything from breastplates and wigs to fan merchandise.