RuPaul’s DragCon LA returns for its fourth year

May 22, 2018 | 3:00 AM
Gidget Von Addams poses for a portrait during RuPaul's DragCon LA at the Los Angeles Convention Center. This three-day convention and festival returned for its fourth year. (Marie E. Hobro / Los Angeles Times)

RuPaul’s DragCon LA recently returned to the Los Angeles Convention Center for its fourth year. With more than 50,000 drag enthusiasts of all ages in attendance for the event, the three-day convention, which took place May 11-13, provided every generation with different ways to celebrate drag culture. On one end of the Convention Center floor, young drag enthusiasts walked hand-in-hand with their mothers over to the Kid Zone for drag queen story hour while others watched performers sashay down the runway. Meet-and-greet booths and panels featuring more than 90 drag performers, many of them alumni of RuPaul’s Drag Race reality show, were on the opposite end of the bustling DragCon floor. In the middle of it all, more than 300 exhibitors and vendors lined up along fictional lanes such as Silicone Valley and Glamazon Lane, selling everything from breastplates and wigs to fan merchandise.

Courtney Conquers and Ja'mie Queen West
Courtney Conquers, left, with Ja'mie Queen West during RuPaul's DragCon LA at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Marie E. Hobro / For The Times
Love Masisi during RuPaul's DragCon LA
Love Masisi during RuPaul's DragCon LA at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Marie E. Hobro / For The Times
Naomi Bosio during RuPaul's DragCon LA
Naomi Bosio during RuPaul's DragCon LA at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Marie E. Hobro / For The Times
Candy Ken shows off his grills during RuPaul's DragCon LA
Candy Ken shows off his grills during RuPaul's DragCon LA. Marie E. Hobro / For The Times
Luna Moon during RuPaul's DragCon LA
Luna Moon during RuPaul's DragCon LA. Marie E. Hobro / For The Times
Dean Modah during RuPaul's DragCon LA
Dean Modah during RuPaul's DragCon LA at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Marie E. Hobro / For The Times
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 5 alumni and All Stars 2 winner, Alaska,
"RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 5 alumni and "All Stars 2" winner, Alaska, during Billy Eichner's "Glam Up the Midterms" panel. The program aims to energize young people to vote during the November 2018 midterm elections. Marie E. Hobro / For The Times
Famine walks down the runway
Famine walks down the runway in an outfit designed by Venus Prototype during RuPaul's DragCon LA at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Marie E. Hobro / Los Angeles Times
Danny Blu applies makeup before RuPaul's DragCon LA
Danny Blu applies makeup before RuPaul's DragCon LA at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Marie E. Hobro / For The Times
Lucy Lips, left, looks in the mirror
Lucy Lips, left, looks in the mirror for a touch-up before RuPaul's DragCon LA at Los Angeles Convention Center. Marie E. Hobro / For The Times
Jose Lizarraga with his dog, RuPawl
Jose Lizarraga with his dog, RuPawl, during RuPaul's DragCon LA. Marie E. Hobro / For The Times
"RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3" winner, Trixie Mattel
"RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3" winnner, Trixie Mattel, high fives Kas Rivera, right, during RuPaul's DragCon LA at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Marie E. Hobro / For The Times
Naomi Bosio and her sister, Anni Bosio
Naomi Bosio, left, and her sister, Anni Bosio, color during RuPaul's DragCon LA at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Marie E. Hobro / For The Times
Patrick Patterson and Anne Dromeda
Patrick Patterson, left, and Anne Dromeda relax during RuPaul's DragCon LA at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Marie E. Hobro / For The Times
Delusia during RuPaul's DragCon LA
Delusia poses for a portrait during RuPaul's DragCon LA at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Marie E. Hobro / For The Times
James Robinson shows off his tattoos
James Robinson shows off his tattoos of Trixie Mattel, left, Detox, middle, and RuPaul, right, during RuPaul's DragCon LA at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Marie E. Hobro / For The Times
