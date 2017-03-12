From the Archives: He's safe at home

In the Speed Graphic era, newspaper photographers often worked on the field, getting what is now a unique angle - as illustrated by this image.

Caption information for this '38 Los Angeles Times image contains more details.

Frenchy Uhalt, Hollywood Stars outfielder, had plenty of moral support as he slid across plate in ninth inning with run that beat the San Francisco Seals, 4-3, in the double hitter opener at Wrigley Field yesterday. Uhalt scored from second on [Tom] Carey's single, barely beating [Brooks] Holder's throw to catcher [Larry] Woodall, shown diving as Frenchy's toe flicks a corner of the plate. Note [Chink] Outen, [Fern] Bell and [Bill] Norman, Stars in background, making the "safe" signal. The umpire is Henry Fanning.

In 1938, the Los Angeles Times captions and stories often left out first names, so they were added above from team rosters found at www.baseball-reference.com.

The Hollywood Stars won the second game in the double-header 3-0.

This photo, by Los Angeles Times photographer Jack Herod, won Honorary Mention Sports in the 1939 Los Angeles Press Photographers Assn. annual contest.