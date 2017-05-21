From the Archives: 1946 Navy light show

Battleships, cruisers, aircraft carriers, destroyers and other Navy craft put on the light display. Southern California civic, educational, trade and labor organizations held a series of programs emphasizing the importance of world trade -- and the benefits of shipping through the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports.
A short story in the May 27 1946 Los Angeles Times reported:
Despite lack of transportation by Pacific Electric cars and busses more than 10,000 inlanders yesterday visited Los Angeles Harbor to climax a week-long celebration marking Foreign Trade Week. Water taxis, ferryboats and private craft buzzed about the harbor loaded with visitors.
Highlighting the day’s activities at the harbor was a display by Los Angeles city and Navy fireboats, an aquatic show at Ft. MacArthur and a searchlight display from Navy ships in the harbor at night. ...
