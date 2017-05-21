From the Archives: 1946 Navy light show

Battleships, cruisers, aircraft carriers, destroyers and other Navy craft put on the light display. Southern California civic, educational, trade and labor organizations held a series of programs emphasizing the importance of world trade -- and the benefits of shipping through the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports.

A short story in the May 27 1946 Los Angeles Times reported:

Despite lack of transportation by Pacific Electric cars and busses more than 10,000 inlanders yesterday visited Los Angeles Harbor to climax a week-long celebration marking Foreign Trade Week. Water taxis, ferryboats and private craft buzzed about the harbor loaded with visitors.

Highlighting the day’s activities at the harbor was a display by Los Angeles city and Navy fireboats, an aquatic show at Ft. MacArthur and a searchlight display from Navy ships in the harbor at night. ...

An earlier version of this post appeared on July 21, 2010.

See more from the Los Angeles Times archives here