Photography & Video Photography

From the Archives: Aircraft boneyard at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

Since 1946, part of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson has served as an aircraft storage and preservation center for the U.S. military. Currently, the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group has about 4,400 aircraft at the “boneyard.”

At the facility, some aircraft are preserved for future use while others are kept for spare parts. Excess aircraft are sold off whole or in parts.

Here are photos from the Los Angeles Times archives.

See more from the Los Angeles Times archives here

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World