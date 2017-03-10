From the Archives: Los Angeles Airways helicopter overturns

March 15, 1966: Los Angeles Airways helicopter, its rotor blades broken off, rests on its side at at Los Angeles International Airport.

George Fry / Los Angeles Times

March 15, 1966: Los Angeles Airways helicopter, its rotor blades broken off, rests on its side at at Los Angeles International Airport.

March 15, 1966: Los Angeles Airways helicopter, its rotor blades broken off, rests on its side at at Los Angeles International Airport. (George Fry / Los Angeles Times)