From the Archives: Los Angeles Airways helicopter overturns

The Los Angeles Airways helicopter overturned while trying to take off. Three uninjured crewmen were aboard. A ground crewmen was injured after being hit by chunk of paving hurled by the blades.
This photo by George Fry appeared in the March 16, 1966, Los Angeles Times.
Los Angeles Airways, a regional helicopter service operated from 1947 to 1971. In 1967, the helicopter airline had 396 scheduled flights with thousands of passengers. But after two 1968 accidents killed 44 people, the Los Angeles Airways helicopters were grounded. After trying commuter aircraft, Los Angeles Airways folded in 1971.