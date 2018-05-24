From the Archives: Ansel Adams gets cheeky when asked about his nose

Ansel Adams, in the midst of a three-week promotional tour for his book "Yosemite and the Range of Light," broke into laughter over a question about his famous nose.
Former Los Angeles Times staff photographer Martha Harnett explained an unpublished caption on the back of the print:
Photographer Ansel Adams laughs as he is asked about the shape of his nose by KABC announcer host Michael Jackson. His nose was broken in the 1906 SF (San Francisco) earthquake, and doctors recommended it be repaired when he matured. He says it was never fixed because he never matured. He says, however, that it slants to his left, and he's been behind the left for most of his life.
This photo was published in the Sept. 21, 1979, Los Angeles Times. This article was originally published on April 23, 2014.