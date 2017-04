Sept. 15, 1959: Singer Bing Crosby smiles for his first and only daughter, Mary Frances, held by nurse Sadie Neal at Queen of Angels Hospital in Los Angeles.

Bruce H. Cox / Los Angeles Times

Sept. 15, 1959: Singer Bing Crosby smiles for his first and only daughter, Mary Frances, held by nurse Sadie Neal at Queen of Angels Hospital in Los Angeles.

Sept. 15, 1959: Singer Bing Crosby smiles for his first and only daughter, Mary Frances, held by nurse Sadie Neal at Queen of Angels Hospital in Los Angeles. (Bruce H. Cox / Los Angeles Times)