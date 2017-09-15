From the Archives: Bas-relief on the Los Angeles Stock Exchange building

On Nov. 18, 1955, the Los Angeles Times started publishing the Know Your City photography series. Readers were invited to guess the “familiar buildings, parks, statues, bridges and other objects” during the 250-part series. This bas-relief on the Los Angeles Stock Exchange Building was number 42 in the series.

The captions in the Dec. 28, 1955, Los Angeles Times reported:

KNOW YOUR CITY, NO. 41 — This sculpture is above the entrance of a well-known building. If you can recognize the two animals in bas-relief you're almost certain to get it. You can find the answer to this question by turning to Page 20, Part ll.

ANSWER: The two animals, distinguishable on either side of the throne, are the bull and the bear. Add that to the human figures holding the ticker tape and you could get only one answer: The Los Angeles Stock Exchange at 618 S Spring St.

The Los Angeles Stock Exchange opened in 1931 and was occupied until 1986. Three bas-reliefs carved in granite by Salvatore Cartaino Scarpitta are above the entrance. The image above shows the center bas-relief “Finance.”

The building is now operated by nightclub ExchangeLA.

John Malmin / Los Angeles Times Oct. 23, 1950: Exterior of Los Angeles Stock Exchange building on Spring Street. This photo was published in the Jan. 2, 1951, Los Angeles Times. Oct. 23, 1950: Exterior of Los Angeles Stock Exchange building on Spring Street. This photo was published in the Jan. 2, 1951, Los Angeles Times. (John Malmin / Los Angeles Times)

