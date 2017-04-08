From the Archives: Billy Graham's 1949 revival in Los Angeles

Rev. Billy Graham. a young Southern Baptist preacher drew 350,000 people over eight weeks to a huge tent at Washington Boulevard and Hill Street. Graham quoted Scripture and discussed his tours of Europe after World War II.

"All across Europe, people know that time is running out," he said. "Now that Russia has the atomic bomb, the world is in an armament race driving us to destruction."

The event catapulted him to religious stardom.

Bill Murphy’s photo, above, appeared in the Nov. 14, 1949, Los Angeles Times.

This post was originally published on July 16, 2010.

