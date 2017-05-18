From the Archives: Chick Hearn's domain

The "fabulous" Forum in Inglewood opened Dec. 30, 1967, and the Los Angeles Lakers played their first game there the next day.

The arena was home to Hearn and the Lakers until 1999, when the team moved to Staples Center.

This image by former Los Angeles Times staff photographer George Rose ran with a Sports section profile on Hearn. The story was published the morning of the sixth game of the 1982 NBA Championship Series. That evening, the Lakers beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 114-104, winning the championship.

For more, check out Chick Hearn, from the Los Angeles Times Hollywood Star Walk.

This post was originally published on Sep. 30, 2010.

See more from the Los Angeles Times archives here