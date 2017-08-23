From the Archives: Circle of evidence

Lucille Miller said that the car tire blew out, causing an accident and fire that killed her husband, dentist Gordon "Cork" Miller.

The tire defense failed, and Miller was convicted of first-degree murder. She was sentenced to life in prison, but served only seven years.

The photograph by former Los Angeles Times staff photographer John Malmin was originally published on Feb. 18, 1965, accompanying the Times’ report on that day’s proceedings in the Miller trial. The image won several awards, including first place in the metropolitan spot news division in the annual California-Nevada Associated Press photo contest.

In a 2006 Los Angeles Times article headlined "A Mother's Crime," the Millers’ daughter, Debra J. Miller, recounted the events surrounding her father's death.

This post was originally published on May 18, 2011.

