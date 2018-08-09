From the Archives: Elvis Presley entertains Nepalese royalty

Nepal’s king and his wife were visiting Paramount Studios, starting with the set of Shirley MacLaine ’s “All in a Night’s Work.”

In a May 11, 1960, story, Los Angeles Times writer Walter Ames reported what happened next:

“Then the party moved on to the “G.I. Blues” stage where Elvis Presley was filming a scene which depicted him singing in a German railroad car.

“Elvis, resplendent in a tailored private’s uniform, came down from the stage to meet the Nepalese leader.

Afterward King Mahendra said he knew who Presley was from his films and records.

“‘Is he one of your favorites?” a newsman inquired.

“Yes,” replied the king diplomatically as Elvis beamed. ….

“G.I. Blues” tied into Presley’s March 5, 1960, discharge from the Army. By late April of that year, the entertainer was in Los Angeles working on the movie, which was released on Nov. 4, 1960.

See more from the Los Angeles Times archives here