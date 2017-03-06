From the Archives: Entertaining the troops at Hollywood Canteen

Started by Bette Davis and others in 1942, the canteen on Cahuenga Boulevard became a fixture in Hollywood during World War II. It was famous as a place soldiers and sailors on leave could relax and mingle with celebrity volunteers.
Lt. Col. T.A. Kenan is on Hutton's left, and Cpl. Fred Rasmussen at the piano. Others are, from left, Mona Freeman, Sgt. W. R. Sargent, Diana Lynn, Cpl. N. F. Tuttle, Mario Ballentine, Pfc. Andrew Hnida, Noell Neill and Sgt. P.W. Inman. The young ladies are actresses from Paramount studio.
This photo appears in the 1999 Los Angeles Times book, "High Exposure: Hollywood Lives- Found Photos from the Archives of the Los Angeles Times."
This post was originally published on July 21, 2010.