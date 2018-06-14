From the Archives: Fallout shelter becomes photo lab

Depending on when you step into either end of it, you may find it a visiting team's dressing room, a photography laboratory and dark room, a storeroom, a projection room, a meditation room for the school's occasional transcendental mediators or a dormitory for dates and their chaperons. "It used to serve as a practice room for our rock 'n roll band," said Bill Webb, headmaster of the Dunn School, "but we gave it up because we were afraid the boys could go deaf down there." ...