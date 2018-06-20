From the Archives: Fashion designer Bob Mackie on set of 'The Cher Show'

“Others say it was Mackie who made a normally nondescript-looking Carol Burnett actually look enticing week after week. He’s considered the master at Cinderella makeovers. Best known as the other half of the successful (non-radio) “Bob and Ray” team, Mackie has been the co-creator, with Ray Aghayan, of a ready-to-wear line, plus stage wardrobes for Carol Channing, Diana Ross, Dinah Shore, Barbra Streisand and Mitzi Gaynor. And last year they out-Vegased Vegas by designing the Grand Hotel’s ‘Hallelujah Hollywood’ production.”