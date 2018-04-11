Advertisement

From the Archives: Homeless in L.A. in 1947

By Scott Harrison
Apr 11, 2018 | 1:00 AM
From the Archives: Homeless in L.A. in 1947
June 17, 1947: Linda Henderson, 7, told police she had no place to live after she and her dog were found sleeping in a car. (Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA)

Responding to a citizen's phone call, Los Angeles police found Linda Henderson, 7, and her dog Butch sleeping in the backseat of an automobile in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue on June 17, 1947.

The citizen reported seeing the child sleeping in the car three nights in a row. Police left a note on the car, and took the child and dog to the Wilshire Station.

Advertisement

Henderson reported that she and her mother, Louise M. Carringer, had no place to live. Carringer confirmed they had been living in the car. She was charged with child neglect.

This photo was published on Page 1 of the June 18, 1947, Los Angeles Times. A search of The Times archives failed to turn up follow-up report on the homeless family.

Advertisement

This post was originally published on Dec. 20, 2011.

See more from the Los Angeles Times archives here

Advertisement
Advertisement