Oct. 29, 1967: Kathy Thompson, right, helps unidentified man evacuate frightened horse from a boarding stable on Serrano Ave., Villa Park. Truck on right is aflame.

Frank Q. Brown / Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA

Oct. 29, 1967: Kathy Thompson, right, helps unidentified man evacuate frightened horse from a boarding stable on Serrano Ave., Villa Park. Truck on right is aflame.

Oct. 29, 1967: Kathy Thompson, right, helps unidentified man evacuate frightened horse from a boarding stable on Serrano Ave., Villa Park. Truck on right is aflame. (Frank Q. Brown / Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA)