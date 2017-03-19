Politics
How do you think Trump did this week? Let us know
Photography & Video Photography

From the Archives: Howard Jarvis votes for Prop 13

Proposition 13, which placed limits on property taxes, passed by a 2-1 margin.

But there was an ironic twist: Then-Gov. Jerry Brown, who campaigned against Proposition 13, became a supporter and advocate. As reported by The Times' George Skelton:

The governor railed against Prop. 13, calling it "a fraud," "a rip-off" and "a can of worms." But it passed with 65% of the vote.

That was the low point of Brown's first term as governor -- a low point that lasted maybe 40 seconds.

"We have our marching orders from the people," Brown quickly proclaimed.

And he quickly began leading the implementation of Prop. 13.... Jarvis, a Republican, was so smitten with the Democratic governor that he cut a TV ad praising him as he ran for reelection.

Brown easily won in November 1978.

This post was originally published on Aug. 18, 2010.

See more from the Los Angeles Times archives here

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
57°