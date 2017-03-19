From the Archives: Howard Jarvis votes for Prop 13

Proposition 13, which placed limits on property taxes, passed by a 2-1 margin.
But there was an ironic twist: Then-Gov. Jerry Brown, who campaigned against Proposition 13, became a supporter and advocate. As reported by The Times' George Skelton:
The governor railed against Prop. 13, calling it "a fraud," "a rip-off" and "a can of worms." But it passed with 65% of the vote.
That was the low point of Brown's first term as governor -- a low point that lasted maybe 40 seconds.
"We have our marching orders from the people," Brown quickly proclaimed.
And he quickly began leading the implementation of Prop. 13.... Jarvis, a Republican, was so smitten with the Democratic governor that he cut a TV ad praising him as he ran for reelection.
Brown easily won in November 1978.
This post was originally published on Aug. 18, 2010.