From the Archives: Inflatable Statue of Liberty

The Los Angeles Times runs the same basic Independence Day story every year — relax, celebrate and take in a good fireworks show. The July 4, 1986, story by staff writer Kai Ito began:

Despite a massive anti-fireworks advertising campaign, lower temperatures than last year and a dramatic decrease in the number of illegal fireworks violations, county and city fire officials are still anticipating a busy Fourth of July.

Fireworks–related fires and injuries have been steadily decreasing in Los Angeles since 1981, and city fire officials are optimistic that the trend will continue, but Capt. Tony DiDomenico of the city Fire Department said this Independence Day, like most others, has "all the ingredients of a tragedy"–hot temperatures, dry brush and lots of fireworks. ...

This Ken Lubas image accompanied Ito’s story. This post was originally published on July 1, 2011.

