From the Archives: Know Your City No. 6: Los Angeles County Law Library

This photo appeared in the Nov. 23, 1955, Los Angeles Times as part of the Know Your City photography series.
KNOW YOUR CITY, NO. 6 – A lot of people go here before they go a-courtin'. If somebody makes a decision, this is where they put it on a shelf. Incidentally, those objects on the building aren't Christmas Seals. Answer on Page 8, Part II.
ANSWER – Of course, it's the entrance to the new County Law Library at 301 W. 1st St. (That number in the photo should've helped.) Located on the corner of Broadway, the building is one of the newest and most handsome in the expanding Civic Center. …
This post was originally published on Aug. 17, 2015.