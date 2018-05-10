From the Archives: Light Up the Border protests

Despite their many disagreements, the participants and counter-protesters agree on one thing: U.S. laws, specifically the much-ballyhooed Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986, have failed abysmally in a primary goal — turning back the daily tide of undocumented humanity from Mexico and elsewhere. Visual testament is provided by the hundreds of migrants — men and women, the old and the young — who stage each day along the international line in San Diego, waiting to slip into California and its promise of jobs.