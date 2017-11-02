From the Archives: Locomotive wheels changed

The original Jan. 27, 1936, Los Angeles Times caption reported on the wheel change:

Passenger Engine No. 7856 of the Union Pacific rolled into the Los Angeles shops for a new set of tires. As simple as jacking up a flivver to put on the spare, workmen at the shops lifted the 200-ton locomotive from its wheels. August C. Roepke, mechanical supervisor, second from right, signals crane operator while J.H. Sinnar, foreman of the shop, extreme right, oversees operations and makes certain that workmen are careful and in the clear in case of accident.

This post was original published on June 20, 2012.

See more from the Los Angeles Times archives here