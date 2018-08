Mayor Tom Bradley is confronted by the media during public furor regarding Police Chief Daryl Gates and the Los Angeles Police Department after the Rodney King beating.

Following a car chase on March 3, 1991, Rodney King was arrested and beaten by LAPD officers. In the public furor over the beating, Bradley called on Gates to resign. Gates refused, leading to a stand-off lasting several months.

On July 13, 1991, Gates announced his intention to resign. He left the LAPD on June 28, 1992.

