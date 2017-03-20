From the Archives: Old and new on Bunker Hill

May 12, 1966: The skeleton of the 40-story Union Bank Square building rises over Bunker Hill Victorians in downtown Los Angeles.

May 12, 1966: The skeleton of the 40-story Union Bank Square building rises over Bunker Hill Victorians in downtown Los Angeles. (John Malmin / Los Angeles Times)