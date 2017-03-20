From the Archives: Old and new on Bunker Hill

The high-rise was part of the Bunker Hill Redevelopment Project and was designed by architecture firm Albert C. Martin & Associates. It was completed in 1968.
In a May 12, 1966, Los Angeles Times story accompanying this photo, Urban Affairs Editor Ray Hebert wrote, "Few remember the period, more than 50 years ago, when Bunker Hill exuded charm and elegance. Its homes were the finest in the city. Life on the hill was the epitome of luxury."
But Los Angeles grew, leaving Bunker Hill to decay. In 1959, the Los Angeles City Council declared Bunker Hill a blight, allowing for redevelopment. The homes were razed and new high-rises forever changed the Los Angeles skyline.
This post was originally published on Aug. 11, 2010.