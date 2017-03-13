From the Archives: Rose Parade ostrich

Before football became the Rose Bowl tradition, ostriches were raced after the parade.

From the Los Angeles Times Rose Parade coverage on Jan. 2, 1915:

Probably the most unusual entry was that of a small runabout entered by the Los Angeles Ostrich Farm. Cloudburst, a huge African ostrich, drew Miss Virginia S. Moon, daughter of the ostrich farm manager. She wore a handsome Parisian hat and boa of pink plumes plucked from the bird she drove. The bird, which stands more than eight feet in height, appeared to enjoy the experience as much as did his fair driver.

