From the Archives: Sailor votes via absentee ballot

In an effort to boost voting by active military personnel, absentee ballots were made available in an election in Los Angeles County in 1945.

A story in the March 12, 1945, Los Angeles Times reported, “In a joint statement, John Barcome, chairman of the Republican County Central Committee, and Michael D. Fanning, chairman of the Democratic County Central Committee, have made a nonpartisan appeal to servicemen to apply for absentee ballots so that they may vote in the April 3 primary election.”

A brief in the March 16, 1945, Los Angeles Times reported, “Seaman Robert L. Pierce, on leave from the Navy Torpedo Squadron, … was the first serviceman to cast an absentee ballot in the April 3, municipal primary election.”

