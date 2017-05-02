From the Archives: Sammy Boy sells copies of the Los Angeles Times

After two newsboys were injured, Sammy Boy and his owner came in to help. In the next morning’s Los Angeles Times, a non-byline story explained:

At the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Western Avenue, Sammy Boy, who has been helping other folks since he was a puppy, does his good turn every day for two newsboys run down recently by a hit-and-run motorist.

While the boys are recovering from their injuries, Sammy Boy, who belongs to Gordon S. Davidson … sells papers for them. At the end of the day, every cent of the money Sammy Boy takes in is turned over to the injured newsboys. Both boys have been helping in the support of their respective families.

“There isn’t anything so curious about Sammy Boy’s helping out,” his master explains. “He has been helping others, particularly in collecting money for charity drives, for several years.”

The dog is so well-known throughout the country, Davidson says, that he often receives letters addressed “Sammy Boy, Los Angeles.”

An image published in the July 13, 1934, Los Angeles Times shows Bertie Peterson buying a copy of t ProQuest An image published in the July 13, 1934, Los Angeles Times shows Bertie Peterson buying a copy of the Los Angeles Times from Sammy Boy. An image published in the July 13, 1934, Los Angeles Times shows Bertie Peterson buying a copy of the Los Angeles Times from Sammy Boy. (ProQuest)

In an earlier publicity stunt, a short story and photo of Gordon Davidson and Sammy Boy appeared in the April 26, 1933, Los Angeles Times. The story reported that after countless inquiries about Sammy Boy, “his master made application for a private telephone listed in Sammy Boy’s name.”

The Siberian Samoyed made many charity appearances and posed with various celebrities. I found one 1933 photo online of Sammy Boy with actress Maureen O’Sullivan.

See more from the Los Angeles Times archives here