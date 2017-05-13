From the Archives: Sonny and Cher, together again

Their performance was part of the annual KHJ Christmas benefit at the Forum in Inglewood.

"The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour" had premiered in 1971 and became a big hit. The show ended in 1974 when the couple separated, which was followed by a bitter divorce.

But "within a few years," according to The Times' Hollywood Star Walk database, "they were back on speaking terms and tried to regain their television mojo with a relaunched variety program called 'The Sonny & Cher Show.

'"But the viewing public wasn’t interested in watching the former couple make up on national television, and the series was canceled after two seasons."

Sonny and Cher remained good friends until Sonny died in a 1998 skiing accident.

This post was originally published on Aug. 24, 2010.

