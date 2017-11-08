From the Archives: Three wars, three veterans

World War II veteran Emmet Burke, 72, from left, joins Korean War vet Charles Alderson, 52, and World War I vet Jack Coopersmith, 94, in a salute during a July 1986 protest against the sale of Veterans Administration land.

This unpublished photo was taken during a series of protests against the proposed VA sale of 31 acres of its 164-acre hospital property on Sepulveda and 80 acres of a 442-acre VA complex adjoining Westwood. The proposed sale was part of a national asset sale aimed at reducing the federal deficit. Congress blocked the sale.

The then-Veterans Administration is now the Department of Veterans Affairs.

This post was originally published on Nov. 8, 2012.

See more from the Los Angeles Times archives here