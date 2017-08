Staff photographer Rick Corrales followed Brad Kepford as he cleaned chimneys in Whittier. The accompanying caption in the Aug. 13, 1987, Los Angeles Times reported that, “It’s a dirty job but if it has to be done, it might as well be done in style. That is the way Brad Kepford approaches his chimney sweep business, wearing the traditional top hat and carrying a long-handle brush.”

