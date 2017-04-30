From the Archives: Walt and the pirates

Feb. 3, 1966: Walt Disney with some of the plastic heads for the new "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride opening at Disneyland.

Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA

Feb. 3, 1966: Walt Disney with some of the plastic heads for the new "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride opening at Disneyland.

Feb. 3, 1966: Walt Disney with some of the plastic heads for the new "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride opening at Disneyland. (Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA)