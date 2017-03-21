From the Archives: A window washer's view

Here are some images from the Los Angeles Times’ photo archive folder labeled “windows / window washers.” The first three images by Bill Varie appeared in the Nov. 25, 1977, Los Angeles Times with this information:
Before grumbling about the next time you have to wash the several dozen or so windows in your house, spare a thought for Vince Schaefer and Richard Toliver. If you work near Occidental Center in downtown Los Angeles, you’ve probably seen Schaefer and Toliver at work — balanced seeming precariously on a swing stage high above all but the tallest of the surrounding buildings.
The two men, along with two partners, spend all year washing Occidental Center’s 6,556 windows. It takes three months to complete the 196,680 square feet of glass, and when the job is done, they begin all over again. Danger is an occupational hazard; as Schaefer says, “You make a mistake in this job and you usually don’t get a second chance.”