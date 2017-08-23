Photography & Video Photography

Police tear gas protesters after Trump rally in Phoenix

After hours of largely peaceful protests, clashes broke out Tuesday night between police and protesters at a rally held by President Trump in downtown Phoenix. Once the president's speech was done, some protesters attempted to move barricades that were holding back the anti-Trump crowds. Police issued a warning, then fired tear-gas canisters. Thick plumes of smoke filled the air.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

An injured protester is carried away after police fired tear gas to disperse a crowd after a rally held by President Trump in downtown Phoenix.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Police fire tear gas at protesters outside the Phoenix Convention Center.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Protesters kick away a tear gas canister fired by police outside the convention center.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Photographer Jeffrey Brown has his eyes washed after police fired tear gas to disperse a crowd after Trump's rally in Phoenix.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Protesters yell as a Trump supporter leaves the convention center.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Police fire tear gas at protesters outside the rally site.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Protesters yell at a Trump supporter outside the convention center, where President Trump spoke for 76 minutes.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Spectators and protesters watch the demonstration from a parking garage outside the Phoenix Convention Center.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Protesters stomp on a Confederate flag.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Protesters and cameras gather around a Trump supporter outside the Phoenix Convention Center before the Trump rally.

