PHOTOS: 2017 Carnival in Rio de Janeiro

Brazil has gone a little less wild for this year's Carnival celebrations, with more demure costumes that represent the country’s numerous local celebrations.



This shift in Carnival culture came as a surprise for many Brazilians, although not an unwelcome one. Some chalk it up to Brazil’s moves toward a more conservative society, citing voting patterns in its most recent municipal elections and the growing number of evangelical Christians in the country. Others say it’s a sign that Brazil is becoming more conscientious of its multiculturalism and its roots. Read story





(MARCELO SAYAO / EPA)

Members of the Group Especial Portela Samba school perform during a carnival parade at the Sambodromo in Rio de Janeiro.

(ANTONIO LACERDA / EPA)

A member of the samba school Group Uniao de Ilha do Governador dances during a parade of the Carnival at the Sambodromo in Rio de Janeiro.

(Silvia Izquierdo / Associated Press)

Performers from the Mangueira samba school parade during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro.

(MARCELO SAYAO / EPA)

A member of the Especial Unidos da Tijuca Samba school performs during a carnival parade at the Sambodromo in Rio de Janeiro.

(MARCELO SAYAO / EPA)

Members of the Group Especial Mangueira Samba School take part in a Carnival parade at the Sambodromo in Rio de Janeiro.

(Raphael Dias / Getty Images)

A performer dances during Salgueiro performance at the Sambodromo in Rio de Janeiro.

(Leo Correa / Associated Press)

Performers from the Sao Clemente samba school parade during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro.

(VANDERLEI ALMEIDA/ AFP / Getty Images)

Revelers of the Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel samba school perform during the second night of Rio's Carnival at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro.

(MARCELO SAYAO / EPA)

Members of the Group Especial Mangueira Samba School take part in a Carnival parade at the Sambodromo in Rio de Janeiro.

(Felipe Dana / Associated Press)

Members from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school parade during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro.