PHOTOS: 2017 Carnival in Rio de Janeiro

Brazil has gone a little less wild for this year's Carnival celebrations, with more demure costumes that represent the country’s numerous local celebrations.
This shift in Carnival culture came as a surprise for many Brazilians, although not an unwelcome one. Some chalk it up to Brazil’s moves toward a more conservative society, citing voting patterns in its most recent municipal elections and the growing number of evangelical Christians in the country. Others say it’s a sign that Brazil is becoming more conscientious of its multiculturalism and its roots. Read story
Members of the Group Especial Portela Samba school perform during a carnival parade at the Sambodromo in Rio de Janeiro.
A member of the samba school Group Uniao de Ilha do Governador dances during a parade of the Carnival at the Sambodromo in Rio de Janeiro.
Performers from the Mangueira samba school parade during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro.
A member of the Especial Unidos da Tijuca Samba school performs during a carnival parade at the Sambodromo in Rio de Janeiro.
Members of the Group Especial Mangueira Samba School take part in a Carnival parade at the Sambodromo in Rio de Janeiro.
A performer dances during Salgueiro performance at the Sambodromo in Rio de Janeiro.
Performers from the Sao Clemente samba school parade during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro.
Revelers of the Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel samba school perform during the second night of Rio's Carnival at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro.
Members of the Group Especial Mangueira Samba School take part in a Carnival parade at the Sambodromo in Rio de Janeiro.
Members from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school parade during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro.