In their first World Series game in 29 years Tuesday night, the Dodgers put the Houston Astros through various stages of blistering in a 3-1 victory at overheated Dodger Stadium. In the beginning, it was simply hot, the hottest game in World Series history, 103 degrees at first pitch, fans baking, jerseys darkening, Dodgers smiling.
“It’s like July or August out here,” said the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger, rubbing his sweaty forehead. “Just the way we like it.”
Then it became heater hot, Clayton Kershaw winging it with arguably the best game of his storied Dodger career, striking out 11 while twisting the vaunted Astros hitters into Texas-sized knots.“That, to me, was his masterpiece,” Dodgers pitcher Brandon McCarthy said.
Then, finally, it was literally red hot, with Justin Turner doing it again, the Dodgers’ auburn-maned muppet hitting a two-run, tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning. It was his second game-deciding blast in consecutive home playoff games, and the memories of Kirk Gibson grow with each flourish.
–– Bill Plaschke / Los Angeles Times
Comedian and Dodger fan George Lopez waves a flag above the home team's dugout before Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off the first pitch of the game against Houston Astros starter Dallas Keuchel.
Dodger fans cheer on their team during Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium.
Justin Turner hits a two-run home run against the Astros in the sixth inning in Game 1.
Yasiel Puig greets Justin Turner after Turner's two-run home run against the Astros in the sixth inning.
Teammates crowd Justin Turner after he hit a two-run homer off Houston starter Dallas Keuchel.
The Astros' George Springer strikes out against the Dodgers in Game 1.
Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel looks up at a foul ball as he strikes out against Clayton Kershaw.
Enrique Hernandez catches a fly ball by Astros Josh Reddick in the eighth inning in Game 1.
Dodger fans high-five each other after catching a foul ball while Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger looks on during game 1 of the World Series.
Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jensen points skyward after getting the final out.
Dodger fans cheer after the Dodgers beat the Houston Astros, 3-1, in Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium.
Clayton Kershaw is congratulated by coaches and teammates after the Dodgers beat the Astros, 3-1, in Game 1.