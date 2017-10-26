Kenya's political crisis deepens as opposition poll boycott bites

Kenya’s political crisis deepened Thursday as many Kenyans stayed away from a repeat presidential election because of an opposition boycott, protests and security fears.

The low turnout raised further doubts about the credibility of a disputed process that has seen violence and death threats against judges and electoral officials.

Turnout was low in opposition strongholds, including western and coastal areas, and polling stations failed to open in some areas. Riot police fired tear gas and water cannons at opposition demonstrators protesting the legitimacy of the poll and in some areas removed barricades or roadblocks set up by opposition supporters designed to prevent people from voting.

Kenyans went to the polls Thursday after the Supreme Court decided last month to annul a presidential election held Aug. 8, due to irregularities.

There was a striking contrast in many polling stations between the long lines seen in the August election and the small numbers who voted Thursday. But voting proceeded normally in strongholds of the governing Jubilee alliance.

Thursday’s vote went ahead after the International Crisis Group, an independent think tank on conflict resolution, and the EU election observer mission called for a delay to enable political dialogue, compromise and a new election supported by all sides.

But both sides remained intransigent, setting the stage for conflict. Opposition leader Raila Odinga boycotted the election, saying it could not be free and fair, while President Uhuru Kenyatta insisted the vote proceed.

Analysts are troubled that the election lacks legitimacy for opposition supporters, with Odinga having won nearly 45% of votes in the August poll. The process has been tainted by intimidation, interference and threats reported by judges and electoral officials.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday failed to get a quorum to hear a petition calling for the rerun election to be delayed, after only two of seven judges were available. The EU election observation mission said the court’s failure to rule raised the question of whether there had been intimidation of judges — and “raises serious questions about due process and opportunity for remedy, which undermines the credibility of the election.”

The EU election group and other observer teams scaled back their missions because of security fears and criticisms of foreigners.

After casting his vote Thursday, President Kenyatta appealed to voters to turn out in large numbers and said that voting was peaceful in 90% of the country.

robyn.dixon@latimes.com

Twitter: @RobynDixon_LAT