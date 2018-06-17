Advertisement

Death toll from suicide bombing in Afghanistan climbs to 36

By
Jun 17, 2018 | 1:00 AM
| KABUL, Afghanistan
An Afghan man who was injured in a suicide bombing in Nangarhar province is treated at a hospital in Jalalabad, (Ghulamullah Habibi / EPA-EFE/REX/S)

The death toll from a suicide bombing Saturday against a gathering of Taliban fighters celebrating a holiday cease-fire has risen to 36, an Afghan official said.

Najibullah Kamawal, director of the health department in the eastern Nangarhar province, said another 65 people were wounded in the attack.

The bomber targeted a gathering of fighters who were celebrating a three-day truce coinciding with the Eid al-Fitr holiday. No one immediately claimed the attack, but it was likely carried out by Islamic State, which was not included in the cease-fire and has clashed with the Taliban in the past.

After the attack, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced a nine-day extension of the cease-fire. There was no immediate word from the Taliban on whether they would observe the extension.
