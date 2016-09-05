Twin blasts in Kabul, Afghanistan, kill at least 24

Two explosions near the Afghan Defense Ministry in Kabul on Monday killed at least 24 people, including several government officials, and injured more than 90, according to authorities.

The first bomb went off near a collection of government offices, witnesses said, at about the time that workers would be heading home. The defense ministry, the administrative office of the presidential palace, and district police headquarters are all nearby.

As people rushed to help the wounded, a suicide bomber set off a second blast. He was wearing an Afghan National Army uniform, said Feraidun Obaydi, head of the Kabul police’s criminal investigation department.

Caption Weekend Roundup: 7 stories you can't miss "The Birth of a Nation" star Gabrielle Union speaks out; SpaceX rocket explodes; four Aurora movie massacre survivors ordered to pay theater chain; Hillary Clinton's advisor Huma Abedin splits with Anthony Weiner; Donald Trump outlines plans to crack down on illegal immigration; L.A. arsonist found guilty and $45,000 raised for immigrant teen. "The Birth of a Nation" star Gabrielle Union speaks out; SpaceX rocket explodes; four Aurora movie massacre survivors ordered to pay theater chain; Hillary Clinton's advisor Huma Abedin splits with Anthony Weiner; Donald Trump outlines plans to crack down on illegal immigration; L.A. arsonist found guilty and $45,000 raised for immigrant teen. Caption Scenes from The Taste 2016 opening night The Los Angeles Times' annual celebration of Southern California’s culinary scene is taking place at Paramount Pictures Studios’ backlot this weekend. The Los Angeles Times' annual celebration of Southern California’s culinary scene is taking place at Paramount Pictures Studios’ backlot this weekend.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was were targeting the ministry of defense.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the killings.

“The enemies of Afghanistan have lost their ability to fight the Security and Defense Forces of the country and thus attack highways, cities, mosques, schools and common people,” Ghani said in a statement.

Faizy is a special correspondent.

MORE WORLD NEWS

Dogs, Deepak Chopra, Instagram weddings and other signs of change among Iran's middle class

Anti-Beijing forces gain momentum in Hong Kong election

Islamic State has lost all territory along the Syria-Turkey border, Turkish news agency says