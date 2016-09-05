Duterte expresses regret for his Obama insult. But he's always had a way with words

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte made headlines this week after he called President Obama a “son of a bitch.” But given Duterte’s record of crude remarks, the insult could be considered typical, maybe even tame.

During Duterte’s presidential campaign — he was inaugurated on June 30 — he remarked on the size of his penis, called Pope Francis the "son of a whore” and joked about an Australian missionary who was raped and killed during a prison break in 1989.

"I was angry because she was raped, that's one thing," he said, "But she was so beautiful, the mayor should have been first. What a waste.”

Duterte later expressed regret over his remark about Obama. In a statement read by his spokesman, he said his “strong comments” that were made in response to a reporter’s question “elicited concern and distress.”

"He expresses deep regret, regards and affinity for Obama and the U.S.’ diplomatic partnership with our nation,” the spokesman said, according to the Singaporean broadcaster Channel NewsAsia.

The apology was rare. While campaigning, Duterte refused to apologize for the rape joke, despite a wave of outrage. In mid-August, Duterte called the U.S. ambassador to the Philippines Philip Goldberg a “gay son of a whore.” He has not apologized for that insult.

Duterte, 71, gained a reputation as a tough-talking, no-nonsense leader over his 22 years as mayor of the southern city of Davao. He campaigned for president on the promise of eradicating the country of illegal drugs within six months, without regard for human rights or due process — in the spring, he threatened to dump drug dealers’ bodies into Manila Bay “and fatten all the fish there.”

Since his inauguration, more than 2,000 suspected drug dealers have lost their lives. Many were killed by police; others by shadowy vigilantes. (Obama had planned to raise the issue with Duterte at their planned meeting in Laos — since postponed — raising the Philippine president’s ire).

Duterte’s statement of regret was delivered on the sidelines of the Assn. of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Laos.

Richard Javad Heydarian, an assistant professor of political science at De La Salle University in Manila, said that Duterte’s comments tend to play well at home, where his spontaneity and audacity complement his image as a man of the people.

“His style has given him a 100% success rate with elections” in the Philippines, he said. “So he’s probably thinking, ‘I’ve had such a high success rate, why would I change tacks?’”

Duterte, in his remarks Monday, also blamed the U.S. for causing many of the country’s problems, including instability on the southern island of Mindanao. (The Philippines was a U.S. colony until 1946.) “We have long since ceased to be a colony of the United States,” Duterte said.

“Duterte is a very sensible person,” Heydarian said. “He may seem like a crude, third-world strongman. But he reads about the early 19th century, and the 20th century, and he knows about U.S. injustices — not only against its own Native American and African American population, but also towards the Philippines, when the Philippines was a U.S. colony.

“I think that’s the problem here — that Duterte makes a lot of sensible points, especially if you’re a progressive liberal,” Heydarian added. “The issue is that he has some problems with impulse control and preventing himself from making these statements. He’s also confident that he has domestic support — and that we’re reaching a post-American age, where the U.S. doesn’t have the power it did before.”

jonathan.kaiman@latimes.com

The Associated Press contributed to this report